Bambol assails rivals’ black propaganda as POC elections near

By Kristel Satumbaga

Incumbent Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Bambol Tolentino has taken the high road in seeking reelection for a full four-year term on Nov. 27.

“I, being a long time legislator and public servant, my accomplishments in public service have been my best form of political campaign,” Tolentino said in a letter addressed to fellow POC members yesterday.

“I will not do falsehood in order to win and will remain the same even in the POC elections.”

His statements came in light of recent development where archery president Clint Aranas and his group sought for his disqualification along with his running mates – Tom Carrasco of triathlon (for chairman), gymnastics’ Cynthia Carrion (treasurer) and surfing’s Dr Raul Canlas and judo’s Dave Carter (board members).

Filed with the POC’s elections committee chaired by lawyer Teodoro Kalaw IV, Aranas’ protest alleged that Tolentino, Carrasco and Carrion received allowances from the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee last year, while Canlas has been president of his association for only two years and not the prescribed four years.

Carter’s federation is also allegedly having issues with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tolentino, also the cycling head, claimed the allegations against him are part of the opposing group’s unsportsmanlike tactics as the POC elections draw near.

Tolentino said sorting to black propaganda “is not on my list of political arsenal.”

He instead urged fellow POC officials to practice the spirit of Olympism and sportsmanship while trusting the Election committee to get through the matter.

Other members of the POC Election Committee are former International Olympic Committee (IOC) representative to the Philippines Frank Elizalde and University of the Philippines President Danilo Concepcion.

There are 54 voters in the POC elections – 51 NSAs, Athletes Commission representatives Hidilyn Diaz and Jhessie Lacuna and IOC representative to the Philippines Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski.

