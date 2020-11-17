Probe on Cagayan Valley flooding pushed

By MARIO CASAYURAN, CZARINA ONG KI

Following the call of Vice President Leni Robredo to investigate the unprecedented flooding in Cagayan Valley, opposition Senator Francis “Kiko” N. Pangilinan on Tuesday said he would file a Senate resolution to probe typhoon

“Ulysses’’-induced flooding that has already claimed 24 lives in the region.

As former chairman of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in 2014-2015, Pangilinan said that there are protocols that should have been followed on dam discharge and flood warning.

According to Infrawatch PH convenor Terry Ridon, the gates of Magat Dam were still closed three to four days prior to the landfall of typhoon ‘’Ulysses,’’ as opposed to its protocol that Magat should have been able to make sufficient water drawdown two to three days before landfall.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba said that the people of Cagayan have been planning to sue Magat Dam for the damage they experience every year.

Many people suspect that the release of dam waters from Binga, Ambuklao, Magat and Angat contributed to the massive flooding in different parts of Luzon.

Officials say the latest flooding was the worst in Cagayan in 45 years.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) likewise believes that there is a need to conduct an investigation and ensure accountability within the government given the level of destruction.

“There is also a need to ensure accountability and conduct investigation as to whether the unprecedented flooding could have been prevented and the people sufficiently warned of its extent,” CHR Spokesperson Atty. Jacqueline de Guia said in a statement.

At least 50 villages in Cagayan Province were still isolated by floods as of November 16, according to reports.

“Ulysses” is the third major typhoon that has battered Luzon in three weeks.

Damages to infrastructure from Typhoon “Ulysses” alone is estimated to be at P470 million.

