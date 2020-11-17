‘Yolanda’ survivors help ‘Ulysses’ victims

TACLOBAN CITY – This time, it was the turn of supertyphoon “Yolanda” (Haiyan) victims to extend help even in a small way.

Having experienced extreme hardship when they were battered by “Yolanda” in 2013, individuals and government and non-government organizations are busy raising funds through various means just to help the victims of typhoon “Ulysses” that whipped destructive winds and dumped heavy rains in some parts of Luzon and the National Capital Region on Nov. 11 and 12.

In their desire to help, some of them are bartering their plants and selling coffee to earn extra money which they will donate to their chosen institution.

Villaconzoilo Healing and Wellness Farm in Jaro, Leyte are selling succulents, which proceeds will be donated to the victims of the typhoon, in collaboration with the 4-H Club in Eastern Visayas.

Local Kape-To-Go, a seller of locally sourced coffee is also donating 100 percent of its sales for the “EV-One: Eastern Visayas As One” Relief Response Project.

A group of local tattoo artists has also initiated a tattoo-for-a-cause service for as low as P500. The project, initiated by JuanLove Project and Yan Sev of Xdeyn Tattoo, in partnership with Among Us Relief Initiatives, also accepts in-kind donations.

The group, comprised of 20 non-profit organizations, believes that collective efforts are fundamental to meeting the survivors’ basic needs, such as medical assistance, food, and shelter; and help families rebuild their lives and communities, having experienced Yolanda’s wrath in 2013.

Drop-off points were established in key cities and municipalities from the six provinces in Region 8 where donations are complemented from different organizations within the network.

The collaborative youth-led relief response is a project by PALOve As One Project, EV Bulig, Archdiocese of Palo-Social Action Commission, Volunteer for the Visayans, Voice of Hope, Sprouts PH, Tabang Tikang LEYTE, Rotaract Club Of Kandaya Tacloban-Community Based, NESAPh Valeriano Ibañez Abello Chapter, Rotaract Club of Tacloban, Bulig 20.20, Project Batang Hilongosnon, Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants – EVSU Chapter, MKC Cares, Child Museum and Library Inc.-Junior Council Regional Executive Board Visayas 2017, and Kamay ni Maria. (Marie Tonette Marticio)

