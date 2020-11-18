PBA may hold start of 46th season in April

BY WAYLON GALVEZ

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said that if the league is looking at starting the 46th season next year, April could be the best month to launch the PH Cup since all 12 teams would be fully prepared for another grind by that time.

“Malamang baka April na tayo,” said Marcial in a phone interview Wednesday.

The league chief explained that April is the best window since there is a FIBA Asia Cup qualifying tournament in February, and the league is likely to be involved with it.

In all probability, it will start after the Holy Week.

“Meron tayong qualifiers, then kung late March naman tapos titigil ng April, mas maganda siguro na tuloy tuloy na lang tayo. Saka mas mabibigyan natin ang teams ng oras to prepare,” he said.

With the start of the semis, Marcia said they can now focus more on officiating.

“Mas doon na kami nakatutok kasi konti na lang ang teams, unlike before na talagang aasikasuhin natin yung bus, food… lahat. Mahirap pero andito na tayo ngayon sa semifinal,” said Marcial.

Right after the conference, the league will have its PBA Rookie Draft in January 2021.

The board and the commissioner’s office will assess the bubble conference, and from there they will take steps on how to proceed with the 46th Season – either holding a bubble again or not.

“Medyo maaga pa for now, but yes we’ll assess lahat ng mga nagawa,” he said. “Noong nag-start tayo remember, bago mag-start may ilalagay tayo sa guideline, then medyo iibahin para mas maganda.”

“Ngayon alam na namit halos lahat ng dapat gawin kasi nagawa na natin ang bubble… so medyo konting improvement. Pero hindi pa natin alam kung bubble ba o hindi sa next season.”

“Depende pa talaga lahat… depende sa sitwasyon, depende sa government. Hindi natin alam kung puwede ang fans kahit konti for next season, depende pa talaga sa sitwasyon,” added Marcial.

