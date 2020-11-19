12 Manila barangays declared drug-cleared
MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno signs the certificates attesting 12 barangays as drug-cleared. (FB photo)
By MINKA KLAUDIA S. TIANGCO
Twelve barangays in Manila have been declared drug-cleared by the Manila Police District and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has signed the certificates for these drug-cleared barangays:
●Barangay 89, Zone 7, District 1
●Barangay 302, Zone 29, District 3
●Barangay 303, Zone 29, District 3
●Barangay 404, Zone 41, District 4
●Barangay 466, Zone 46, District 4
●Barangay 610, Zone 61, District 6
●Barangay 669, Zone 72, District 5
●Barangay 747, Zone 81, District 5
●Barangay 750, Zone 81, District 5
●Barangay 756, Zone 782, District 2
●Barangay 801, Zone 87, District 5
●Barangay 898, Zone 100, District 6
Domagoso congratulated residents and barangay officials and vowed to continue ridding the city of illegal drugs.
“Sa mga opisyal at mga residente ng mga drug-cleared barangay, congratulations po sa inyong lahat. Ipagpatuloy natin ang pagiging vigilant para sa inyong pamilya at komunidad,” he said in his post.
