12 Manila barangays declared drug-cleared

By MINKA KLAUDIA S. TIANGCO

Twelve barangays in Manila have been declared drug-cleared by the Manila Police District and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has signed the certificates for these drug-cleared barangays:

●Barangay 89, Zone 7, District 1

●Barangay 302, Zone 29, District 3

●Barangay 303, Zone 29, District 3

●Barangay 404, Zone 41, District 4

●Barangay 466, Zone 46, District 4

●Barangay 610, Zone 61, District 6

●Barangay 669, Zone 72, District 5

●Barangay 747, Zone 81, District 5

●Barangay 750, Zone 81, District 5

●Barangay 756, Zone 782, District 2

●Barangay 801, Zone 87, District 5

●Barangay 898, Zone 100, District 6

Domagoso congratulated residents and barangay officials and vowed to continue ridding the city of illegal drugs.

“Sa mga opisyal at mga residente ng mga drug-cleared barangay, congratulations po sa inyong lahat. Ipagpatuloy natin ang pagiging vigilant para sa inyong pamilya at komunidad,” he said in his post.

