  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » News » News Roundup » New Roundup » Metro News » 12 Manila barangays declared drug-cleared

    12 Manila barangays declared drug-cleared

    November 19, 2020 | Filed under: Metro News,News | Posted by:
    MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno signs the certificates attesting 12 barangays as drug-cleared. (FB photo)

    MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno signs the certificates attesting 12 barangays as drug-cleared. (FB photo)

    By MINKA KLAUDIA S. TIANGCO

    Twelve barangays in Manila have been declared drug-cleared by the Manila Police District and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
    Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has signed the certificates for these drug-cleared barangays:
        ●Barangay 89, Zone 7, District 1
        ●Barangay 302, Zone 29, District 3
        ●Barangay 303, Zone 29, District 3
        ●Barangay 404, Zone 41, District 4
        ●Barangay 466, Zone 46, District 4
        ●Barangay 610, Zone 61, District 6
        ●Barangay 669, Zone 72, District 5
        ●Barangay 747, Zone 81, District 5
        ●Barangay 750, Zone 81, District 5
        ●Barangay 756, Zone 782, District 2
        ●Barangay 801, Zone 87, District 5
        ●Barangay 898, Zone 100, District 6
    Domagoso congratulated  residents and barangay officials and vowed to continue ridding the city of illegal drugs.
    “Sa mga opisyal at mga residente ng mga drug-cleared barangay, congratulations po sa inyong lahat. Ipagpatuloy natin ang pagiging vigilant para sa inyong pamilya at komunidad,” he said in his post.
    comments