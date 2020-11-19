1,337 new COVID cases recorded by DoH

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health reported 1,337 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, pushing the country’s total to 413,430.

COVID -19 cases have been below 2,000 for the 10th straight day, the DoH noted.

The DoH said 30,493 are active cases and 286 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 374,939.

However, the death toll jumped to 7,998 after 41 more patients died.

Davao City has the highest number of new infections with 110, followed by Laguna with 74, Quezon City with 66, Batangas with 54, and Manila with 53.

The DoH said that it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Davao City after it was tagged as a “hotspot of serious concern” by experts from OCTA Research Team.

“The rise in Davao City is continuous as of this time…Transmission in these areas were identified in communities and closed settings,” the DoH said in a statement.

It said that the city is currently under “medium risk” based on the average daily attack rate (ADAR) and the two-week growth rate (2WGR).

The area’s critical care utilization rate is currently at 72 percent, it said.

“As we open up the economy, we need to closely monitor adherence to minimum health standards in all settings such as in homes, in public, workplaces, but also the importance of health and exposure screening in borders, workplaces, establishments, and other closed settings,” the DoH said.

