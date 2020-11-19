Alyssa Valdez, other PVL players help pack relief goods

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Led by Alyssa Valdez, Premier Volleyball League (PVL) players displayed good teamwork outside the competition court by helping pack relief goods for families affected by typhoon “Ulysses.”

In a Twitter post by former Ateneo star Gretchen Ho, athletes from BanKo Perlas, Creamline and members of the Spike and Serve Philippines Inc. are shown with hundreds of plastic packs with essential food at The Arena in San Juan City.

“The work has started at San Juan Arena. Banko Perlas, @spikeandserveph, Creamline girls packing goods. Thank you to all of our generous sponsors! #VolleyballCommunityGivesBack,” Ho wrote.

“Together we rise. Volleyball community pooling in donations from sponsors,” she said, adding that the family packs will be sent to six different locations in Catanduanes, Bicol, Rizal, Tuguegarao and Marikina.

Ho and Valdez were part of the Volleyball Community Gives Back, a group composed of players doing voluntary programs during times of adversities.

The group was formed in 2013 in the wake of Typhoon Yolanda.

They have been raising funds to communities affected including the Taal Volcano eruption last January.

https://twitter.com/gretchenho/status/1328921845924458496

https://twitter.com/VCGBph/status/1328918668663611394

