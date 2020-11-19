Cheers! Gentle giant Fajardo celebrates birthday by extending help to children, elderly

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By CARLO ANOLIN

San Miguel Beer big man June Mar Fajardo continues to share his blessings to those in need.

Fajardo, who just turned 31 on Tuesday, celebrated his birthday by extending help to different organizations for the elderly and children.

With the help of brother Jay and sportscaster Chuck Araneta, Fajardo partnered with Tahanan ng Pagmamahal Children’s Home, Inc. in Pasig, CRIBS Foundation Inc. in Antipolo, Rizal and Saint Pio Home for the Elderly in Marikina.

“Ito pala yong gift namin ng kapatid ko @jayfardz sa isa’t isa sa birthday namin, ang magpakain sa mga bata at matatanda,” the six-time PBA Most Valuable Player wrote on Instagram.

“Lagi natin ipagpasalamat kay God kung anong meron tayo.”

It has been a continuous flow of good deeds for the SMB center, who recently launched a stream for-a-cause fundraiser for the victims of Typhoon “Ulysses” through his gaming platform AHOSgaming.

Fajardo, who is recovering from a shin injury, has collected P29, 206.46 monetary funds through virtual wallet application G-Cash just by playing DOTA2 as of Wednesday.

The Beermen made their exit in the Clark bubble after suffering a 90-68 rout from the Meralco Bolts last Sunday in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Philippine Cup. (Carlo Anolin) ###

Photo credit:

FEATURED: Photos from PBA, June Mar Fajardo’s Instagram account, Saint Pio Home for the Elderly’s Facebook page

Tarpaulin: Saint Pio Home for the Elderly’s Facebook page

Children: June Mar Fajardo’s Instagram account

Scooter: PBA Images

IG link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHuPX5epav3/

St. Pio FB embed: <iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsaintpio.home%2Fposts%2F1312040999140204&width=500” width=”500″

comments