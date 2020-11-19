DepEd admits error in module linking tattoos with criminals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MERLINA HERNANDO-MALIPOT

The Department of Education has admitted an error over a module which associates having a tattoo with criminals.

DepEd Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction Diosdado San Antonio said the module — which portrayed people with tattoos as criminals — was quality assured by the Central Office.

The photo of the module was posted by singer Lea Salonga on Facebook last Tuesday.

She expressed dismay over the learning material which implies that having a tattoo might be a symbol of being a criminal.

“Okay, someone would need to tell me if this thing is really OK’d by the DepEd. And if so, what kind of BS is this?” an irate Salonga asked.

The screenshot of the module posted by Salonga showed a multiple choice question asking the learners to determine if: “Ang tattoo ay simbolo ng _____ A. Pagiging kriminal B. Pagkaalipin C. Kagitingan at kagandahan D. Pagiging mababa ng katayuan sa lipunan.”

Based on the answer key provided in the DepEd module, the right answer was “A.”

San Antonio acknowledged that the answer key was “wrong.”

He noted that while the specific module was quality assured by the DepEd Central Office, there are still items that “might have been overlooked.”

This is not the first time that Salonga has called out errors found in modules. In October, she pointed out on social media an illustration showing an owl but was labeled as an “ostrich.”

In a separate post last month, director and film producer Jose “Joey” Javier Reyes lamented the state of the country’s education system over a module asking students to study rhetoric using the national language.

As a matter of policy, San Antonio said that the errors found in Self-Learning Modules under distance and blended learning are rectified as soon as possible.

“Content errors found inappropriate shall be rectified via an issuance from the concerned Regional Director if the SLM is used in the whole region,” he explained.

Without of face-to-face classes this school year, students are under home-based learning through various learning delivery modalities such as printed or digital modular; online distance learning; and radio or television-based instructions.

Regardless of the modalities chosen, DepEd said that SLMs remain the “backbone” of distance learning and covers the Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELCs).

However, DepEd admitted that “due to time constraints,” there are some SLMs that did not pass through quality assurance of the CO. “Efforts are to be exerted by the teachers to clarify such errors in succeeding lesson materials or while communicating with the learners and parents,” San Antonio said.

In response to numerous reports about errors found in learning materials, the agency launched its “DepEd Error Watch” initiative last October using three platforms for reporting which will validate errors for immediate and proper correction.

Concerns on modules may be reported through email:errorwatch@deped.gov.ph; text and Viber message: 0961-6805334; Facebook Messenger: DepEd Error Watch (@depederrorwatch) and Workchat DepEd Error Watch: https://deped.workplace.com/groups/616392985671470/) using the hashtag #depederrorwatch when submitting reports.

comments