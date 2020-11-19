Duterte to join APEC virtual summit on Nov. 30

By GENALYN KABILING

President Duterte will join other Asia-Pacific leaders in discussing efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and push for regional economic recovery during a virtual summit on Nov. 30.

The leaders of the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member-economies will meet via video conference in the summit hosted by Malaysia.

The summit talks carry the theme “Optimizing Human Potential towards a Resilient Future of Shared Prosperity: Pivot. Prioritize. Progress.” It is expected to focus on addressing the health and economic impact brought by the pandemic as well as charting the new vision for APEC as a forum beyond 2020.

“The President will join counterparts from the 21 member-economies of APEC in a high-level discussion on responses in mitigating the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery efforts,” Presidential Assistant for Foreign Affairs Robert Borje said in a statement.

“The President will also advance the Philippines’ views on APEC’s post-2020 vision and current challenges to the multilateral trading system,” he said.

He noted that Malaysia, this year’s chair of the APEC summit, has outlined the priority areas such as improving the narrative of trade and investment, inclusive economic participation through the digital economy, and driving innovative technology. The International Monetary Fund is expected to present the global economic outlook to the APEC leaders during the summit discussions, he added.

Among the Cabinet members accompanying the President in the summit talks are Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez.

APEC, a regional forum established in 1989, seeks to tackle initiatives seeking to create balanced, inclusive, sustainable, innovative, and secure economic growth in the region. The forum also ensures that goods, services, investment and people move easily across borders.

The 21 member-economies are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, United States of America, and Vietnam.

