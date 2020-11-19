Eala shocks fancied British rival in Spain

By Kristel Satumbaga

Teen sensation Alex Eala launched her title bid in the $25,000 women’s tournament in style Wednesday, stunning eighth seed Francesca Jones of Great Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in Spain.

The 15-year-old Australian Open Juniors doubles champion proved more superior and determined as she produced big winners when needed in the event sanctioned by International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour.

It was a confidence booster win for Eala who is five years younger than Jones — currently ranked No. 241 in the Women’s Tennis Association.

Not only that, Eala made it to the tournament only after securing a wildcard.

Up next for the rising Pinay netter is Belgian qualifier Lara Salden, a 6-3, 7-6 (4) winner over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Salden, 21, is ranked No. 246 in the WTA and is coming off a title win at the $15,000 Lousada Indoor Open in Portugal two weeks ago.

Eala, for her part, was coming off a first-round win at the $15,000 Castellon event early this month, which was suspended midway due to bad weather.

