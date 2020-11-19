Explore, enjoy

BY RICA CRUZ

Doc Rica Cruz,

I have not have any sexual encounters before. Pero min­san po ay ipinasok ng boyfriend ko ang fingers n’ya ang sakit po and parang sore po sya af­ter. Tumigil lang po sya when I pretended na nag orgasm ako kahit hindi. Hindi po ako nag-enjoy sa experience and iniisip ko po kung ganun ba talaga dapat kasakit ‘yon. May mali po ba sakin? Natatakot po akong maging mas masakit ‘yung sex. Hanggang kelan po until maging masarap na sya? Thanks po.

Nylon Strap

Kumusta ka, Nylon Strap,

I feel like hindi ka natuwa sa iyong naging experience. Pero even if that may be the case, maganda din naman na you’re aware and in touch of how you are feeling physi­cally and emotionally. I think better din if you are honest with your partner kung mer­ong any discomfort during activities and not to pretend that you are enjoying it and having an orgasm.

Maraming nagiging da­hilan ang pagiging sore or ‘yung pain na nararamdaman during penetration. Pero this does not mean din that it will always be the case in the future sa lahat ng mga magiging sexual activities mo. The penetration kasi, lalo na kapag first time, may cause the hymen to break. Manipis na membrane ito sa iyong vaginal canal.

Ang orgasm at enjoyment ay hindi naman lagi lang na­kukuha through penetration. Pwede nyo ring i-explore ang clitoral stimulation. Or pwede din namang mix and match n’yo ang dalawa para makita ninyo what is working for you. Pwede mo rin itong i-explore on your own by masturbation.

Pero kung tuloy-tuloy pa rin at nakaka-bother na ang pain, always best to consult pa rin a health professional. In search for your enjoyment, explore, enjoy but always be safe.

With Love and Lust,

Doc Rica

*

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Re­lationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

comments