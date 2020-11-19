State of calamity to fasttrack relief, rehab efforts

By AARON RECUENCO

The declaration of a state of calamity in Luzon will expedite the relief and rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by three successive tropical cyclones, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Thursday.

NDRRMC spokesman Peter Paul Galvez said the state of calamity would also pave the way for maximized cooperation and assistance in the rebuilding efforts that include the participation of the private sector and international humanitarian assistance groups.

“This will also allow our local government units to use more funds for the effort of rehabilitation,” said Galvez.

President Duterte issued Proclamation 1051 last Nov. 18 placing Luzon under a state of calamity upon the recommendation ofthe NDRRMC due to typhoons “Rolly,” “Quinta,” and “Ulysses.”

“Furthermore, this declaration will effectively control the prices of basic goods and commodities,” said Galvez.

Aside from food items, the prize freeze will include materials that are used in the rehabilitation efforts, especially in the rebuilding of more than 65,000 houses that were reported damaged in Luzon from Ulysses alone.

