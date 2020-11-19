Vir Maganes, reporting

BY ROBERT B. ROQUE, JR.

During Martial Law, discussing politics in public was done in the lowest decibels among peace-loving citizens. Believe it or not, that was true even for journalists.

Nobody wanted to be tagged an insurgent, dragged to Camp Crame, interrogated for long hours, and thrown to the stockade for simply being overheard criticizing policies of the Marcos re­gime.

Those days are long gone, at least in the national sense where mainstream media is freer than it had ever been.

Sadly, there are localities or even big provinces where parochial politics have tend­ed to impunity. In such plac­es, media practitioners are generally isolated, defanged, and diminished.

And when journalists rise above that “norm” and begin to echo the voices of critics, they get caught in a danger­ous bind.

Firing Line dares ask: Is that why adversarial lo­cal mediaman Virgilio “Vir” Maganes was gunned down in Pangasinan?

Mang Vir, 62, was a promi­nent local radio commenta­tor (DWCM) and columnist (Northern Watch) who sur­vived a Nov. 8, 2016 kill plot by playing dead after being shot. Last Nov. 10 (four years later), two motorcycle-rid­ing gunmen made sure he wouldn’t live beyond the crime scene for the next act.

Solving the murder mys­tery is now – as I understand – a priority case of the Phil­ippine National Police (PNP) and watched closely by Mal­acanang, through the Presi­dential Task Force on Media Security.

But as of this writing, the special team of investiga­tors formed to probe the Vir Maganes case is still wad­ing through three motives: internal squabble, an old grudge, and – yes – politics.

Is the progress of this in­vestigation, headed by P/Col. Cesar Pasiwen, deputy regional director for opera­tions, good enough for PNP Chief Gen. Debold Sinas?

In his interview with a national paper, Col. Redrico Maranan, provincial director of Pangasinan, spoke of “per­sons of interest” in the case but seemed as dumbfounded as the man scratching his head on the street about the leads. Maranan was quoted as saying, “We are investi­gating all angles,” but quite conveniently avoided any mention of politics as one of them.

Is Pangasinan such the place I’d been talking about where it is dangerous for citizens and journalists – or even a police colonel – to discuss politics in a critical light or, in this case, a crimi­nal context? It’s not Martial Law there, Col. Maranan, is it?

What’s clear is that Mang Vir was the kind of media­man who was unafraid of challenging the status quo or the powers-that-be in his search of the truth. As he lays underground, his life snuffed out of him in the most violent of ways, may the PNP investigation un­cover the truth – similarly unafraid of the status quo or the powers-that-be.

No place should be dangerous for citizens to discuss politics in public, for police to fulfill their mandate, for journalists to report the truth even if it’s painful to the ears of local officials — no place at all, not even Pangasinan.

For comments or reactions, email firingline@ymail.com or tweet @Side_View.

