17 aliens rounded up in Makati bar for curfew violation

BY JEL SANTOS

Seventeen Chinese nationals were apprehended Friday dawn inside a bar in Makati City for violating the curfew imposed by the local government to protect the public from the dreaded coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Major Tyronne Valenzona, Makati Police Assistant Chief of Police for Operations (ACOPO), said the foreigners were rounded up at the Xiaolongkhan Restobar in Barangay Pio del Pilar, Makati at 12:30 a.m.

The 17 foreigners, according to Valenzona, were having a drinking binge inside the bar.

“The Chinese nationals were all inebriated. Imagine, it is already 12:30 and they are still drinking liquor,” he said.

“This is a clear violation of the city’s curfew ordinance only allowing such establishment to operate until 12 a.m.,” Valenzona added.

According to Captain Danilo Oamil, Makati Police Investigation Unit chief, said the Chinese nationals were also not observing physical distancing while they were inside the bar.

Valenzona said personnel of the Makati Public Safety Department (PSD) issued P1,000 citation tickets to each of the violators.

Police also gave them a stern warning not to violate the curfew in the city.

“They were set free after getting citation tickets and stern warning from us,” said Valenzona.

“The bar owner and the manager were also given a stern warning,” he added.

Valenzona said they received a tip that the bar was operating even during curfew hours.

“We conducted a surveillance for two weeks and we confirmed that they were operating until 3 a.m. Most of their customers are Chinese nationals,” he said.

As of November 19, Makati City has recorded 233 active cases of COVID-19. (Jel Santos)

