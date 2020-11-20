4 ‘salvage’ victims found in QC

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

Four men, two of them in handcuffs, were found dead in separate places in Quezon City early Friday morning.

Maj. Elmer Monsalve, chief of Quezon City Police District’s (QCPD) investigation unit, said two bodies were found on Katipunan Ave. and one in Barangay Lagro, where about 15 fired cartridge cases were also recovered. The victims were reportedly in handcuffs.

Meanwhile, a man’s body in a sack was retrieved on E. Rodriguez Ave. in Cubao. The victim’s head and hands were wrapped with packaging tape.

He also sustained ligature marks, indicating he was strangled,” Monsalve said.

Monsalve said they also recovered identification cards from the three victims found on Katipunan Ave. and in Barangay Lagro, but police are still verifying their identities.

“Sa ngayon, ongoing pa ‘yung investigation namin. Kung titingnan ho kasi ang insidenteng ito, inaalam natin kung ito nga ba ay itinapon lang dito, ibinagsak lang dito or dito mismo pinatay,” he said over dzBB interview Friday afternoon.

Monsalve said that pistols were used in killing three of the victims.

He added that they are still investigating if the killings were connected.

The investigation chief said they are still gathering closed circuit television (CCTV) footages from the area and waiting for families to claim the bodies of the victims.

