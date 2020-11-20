Ex-Gilas Youth stalwart Panopio commits to Cal State

By CARLO ANOLIN

Gilas Youth stalwart Dalph Panopio has reportedly committed to the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners in the US NCAA.

The Fil-Italian guard, who currently plays for South Plains College in Levelland, Texas, opted to stay in the United States to take his talents in the NCAA Division I next year.

The 6-foot-2 Panopio had a breakout year in 2018 when he averaged 17.8 points on a 50% shooting clip from beyond the arc and 5.5 assists in the ANGT (Euroleague Basketball Next Generation Tournament) Finals with Italian team Stella Azzura.

“I just wanna thank the people that always believed in me,” Panopio wrote on Instagram.

Stella Azzura also extended its greetings to their former prized recruit.

As a Batang Gilas, Panopio averaged 7.3 points, four rebounds and four assists during the 2018 FIBA U18 Asian Championship in Thailand, helping the national team to place 4th out of eight countries.

In the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece last year, Panopio posted five points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists as the Philippines ranked in 14th place.

