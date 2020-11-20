Makati makes RT-PCR tests more affordable for residents

BY JEL SANTOS

Makati City has made COVID-19 RT-PCR (real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests, the gold standard for testing, more affordable and accessible to private citizens as well as business establishments operating in the city, Mayor Abigail “Abby” Binay announced Friday.

In a statement, Binay said individual PCR test of city is priced at an affordable P2,950, saying this is way cheaper than the swab test of private clinics and hospitals in Metro Manila which are priced between P4,500 and P8,500.

This was made possible by the city government by partnering with public hospitals and private testing laboratories in order to test more residents of Makati, the mayor said.

She added that results will be released faster than of those from pricey private clinics and hospitals. This is in order to give immediate medical treatment to individuals who are found positive for COVID-19, the mayor added.

“I have always believed in mass testing as a way to prevent further transmission of the coronavirus. From the very start, Makati has looked for ways to bring COVID-19 tests to our employees and residents, especially the most vulnerable sectors of society,” said Binay.

Makati City said residents and companies can book for their RT-PCR tests privately by logging on to www.safemakati.com.

Makati is one of the first cities in Metro Manila to implement mass testing for the coronavirus. (Jel Santos)

