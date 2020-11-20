NCAA picks GMA-7 as new TV partner

By WAYLON GALVEZ

GMA Network, better known as the “Kapuso Network” in reference to its logo, is where the NCAA belongs now.

After thorough deliberations, the NCAA Policy Board has decided to give the giant television network the broadcasting rights starting with the current 96th Season set to start either February or March next year.

“The new partnership commits “to ensure that the NCAA becomes the country’s premier interscholastic sports league in the country” with the “promise of national, local and worldwide audiences” through “GMA’s formidable multi-media platforms” in order “to provide the NCAA (with” unmatched reach and scale,” said in a statement issued by the NCAA Friday.

GMA-7 will replace ABS-CBN, which was forced to shut down its operations after its application for a fresh franchise was denied by a committee of the House of Representatives last May.

The league’s policy board, led by its president Rev. Fr. Clarence Marquez, OP of Season 96 host Letran, and Management Committee chairman Rev. Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, made the decision during an online meeting Thursday.

Though details of the contract were not revealed elaborately, it is likely be a 5-year deal to highlight the league’s centennial celebration during the 2024-25 edition.

“As it approaches its centennial anniversary and being the country’s longest running league, the NCAA deserves nothing less than to be seen on the leading and dominant media network with proven impact and reach.”

The league, which will only stage four traditional sports, namely basketball, volleyball, swimming and athletics, had pushed back its season opener to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GMA-7 edged TV5-CignalTV for the rights to cover the NCAA.

TV5-CignalTV recently announced its partnership with the UAAP, joining the PBA and NBA as the network’s official broadcast carrier.

The two networks presented their respective proposals in separate online meetings with the Policy Board and the Management Committee (MANCOM) late last year.

The broadcast company is expected to carry the games on its GMA News channel during the elimination games of basketball, while the playoffs will be shown on the network’s main channel, which is GMA-7.

The giant network is expected to also use all its platforms, which also include radio and online pages, to promote the NCAA.

