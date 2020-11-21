Guinness Book honors Paeng for 4th time

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Guinness Book of World Records has honored Filipino bowling legend Paeng Nepomuceno for the fourth time.

This came after Nepomuceno surpassed his own record for most bowling itles which was first established in 2007.

The Guinness World Records has updated Paeng’s career titles to 133 from the previous of 118.

The bowling legend achieved his 133rd title in 2019 in Quezon City when he won the PTBA Mixed Open at 62 years old. It was also a record for being the oldest Masters champion.

Paeng holds three unbroken Guinness World records and was named “Athlete of the Century” at the end of 1999 and Athlete of the Millennium in 2000 by the Philippine Sportswriters Association.

He was the youngest World Tenpin bowling champion for winning the 1976 Bowling World Cup (BWC) in Tehran, Iran.

Paeng won the most Bowling World Titles in three different decades (1976, 1980, 1992, and 1996 Bowling World Cup titles, 1984 World’s Invitational and 1999 World Tenpin Masters).

He also won the most worldwide titles in a career won over five different decades, and in six different continents which is currently 133 . His previous World Record was first established (118) in 2007 then (124) in 2013.

Paeng was also enshrined in the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame on November 22, 2018.

He was the first male bowling athlete to be inducted in the World Bowling Hall of Fame in 1993 and is in the entrance of the International Bowling Hall of Fame and Museum in Arlington, Texas, USA.

comments