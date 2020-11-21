Teacher, nurse killed by truck in Negros

BACOLOD CITY – A nurse and a teacher died after they were ran over by a 10-wheel truck loaded with sugarcane in Barangay Caduhaan, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental Friday.

Police identified the victims as John Paul Ladrillo, 30, of Barangay Zone 1, a nurse; and John Eurich Depasupil, 28, of Barangay Banquerohan, a teacher.

Police Corporal Dindo Ebag, traffic investigator of the Cadiz City Police Station, said a motorcycle driven by Ladrillo reportedly overtook the truck’s lane, causing their motorcycle to swerve and lost its balance on the road.

Ebag said the motorcycle was thrown off while the two riders fell on the ground and was ran over by the moving truck.

He said Depasupil died on the spot while Ladrillo expired at the hospital due to serious injuries.

Ebag said both victims, who were on their way to Manapla, were not wearing helmets.

He said the truck driver fled to the barangay hall fearing for his safety, but he later surrendered to the police.

The truck driver was shocked when he suddenly saw a motorcycle in front of him, Ebag said.

The truck driver, who was on his way to Victorias City, is now detained at the police station, pending the settlement with the victims’ families. (Glazyl Masculino)

