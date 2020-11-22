206 families return home in Sulu town after 4 years

BY NONOY E. LACSON

ZAMBOANGA CITY – About 1,100 individuals or 206 families, who were displaced for almost four years due to the chaos posed by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) group in the area, were able to return to their respective homes in Patikul, Sulu.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan said the residents have been internally displaced for almost four years due to the activities of the ASG in the area.

Gov. Tan said that through the Balik-Barangay Program of the provincial government and the military, the displaced families were able to return home in Barangay Kabbon Takas, Patikul, Sulu last Friday, Nov. 20.

“Tatlong beses na kaming nagbakwit. Lagi kaming napipilitan bumaba dahil sa gulo na dala ng Abu Sayyaf. Nagpapasalamat kami nakabalik na ulit kami. Palagay ang loob ko na sa pagkakataong ito, dito na talaga kami,” Kabbon Takas Barangay Chairman Ahajuli Ahajani said.

Tan said the provincial government of Sulu has provided each of the returning families with starter kits which include roofing materials for the reroofing of their shelters, food packs, sacks of rice, footwear, and P5,000.

Tan emphasized that this new episode in the life of the IDPs (internally displaced persons) was made possible through the concerted effort of the provincial government, the military, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and other partners and stakeholders.

Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WestMinCom) commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. said that despite all difficult circumstances including the existence of the invisible enemy, the healing and rebuilding of the previous conflict-affected areas in Sulu continues.

The village of Kabbon Takas in Patikul, Sulu was known as the stronghold of the ASG where most armed encounters between the group and the government forces transpired, hence the displacement of the populace who evade being caught up in the crossfire.

The ASG perpetrated several profane acts in the said barangay including the burning of a school. According to Gov Tan, two days before the return of the residents, a “Jamaah” was held to seek Allah’s healing, guidance, and protection.

Part of the activity was the People’s Peace Covenant declaring the ASG persona non-grata in the community.

The covenant was signed by the local chief executives, the members of the Municipal Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (MTF-ELAC) of Patikul, the military officers, and the barangay officials of Kabbon Takas. (Nonoy E. Lacson)

