8 centenarians in Negros Occidental get P100,000 cash

BY GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – Recognizing them as inspiration in the society, the provincial government of Negros Occidental gave gifts in a form of cash amounting to P100,000 to each of the eight centenarians in the province this year.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson travelled to the cities of Escalante, Sagay, and Cadiz, and the municipalities of Manapla and E.B. Magalona on Saturday to personally give the cash to the centenarians and their families.

The centenarians are Adoracion Monido, Josefina Gonzaga, Encarnacion Alegado, Juan Diesma, Lilia Deocampo, Rosario Guintalaga-an, Marcela Lucareza, and Nieves Concerman. They were also given Certificates of Centenarian Award.

The provincial government would usually hold the recognition for the centenarians every November 5 which is the celebration of Cinco de Noviembre in the province.

However, the event was not held due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Every year, we look for them, and we recognize them as they are our inspiration,” the governor said.

Lacson is hoping that the money can help their families especially in these trying times.

