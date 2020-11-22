Rachelle Ann Go, buntis din!

BY DELIA CUARESMA

Magiging nanay na din ang award-winning na aktres at singer na si Rachelle Ann Go!

Yes, nakabuo na din sila ng asawang si Martin Spies, ilang taon matapos maikasal noong 2018.

Tuwang-tuwa ang mag-asawa na ibinalita ang good news na ito sa kanilang followers via their vlog on YouTube.

Ani sa description ng video: “Surprise! It’s finally here! No more hiding secrets (and bumps)! We’re so excited to tell you all about our 2020, which was undoubtedly, and quite literally, a rollercoaster of ups and downs! Martin and I are very happy and excited to share this wonderful new chapter of our lives with you all…Thank you so much for the love and support and I am very excited for what the future holds for our family.”

Si Rachelle ay hindi makapaniwala na magiging nanay na siya at 34 years old.

Aniya nga, “Oh my gosh I cannot believe it, I’m going to be a mama!”

Sikreto muna sa ngayon ang gender ng baby.

Gusto raw nila i-announce ito matapos manganak ni Rachelle by March next year.

