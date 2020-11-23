Alden Richard to give all in upcoming virtual concert

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

To thank fans who have been supporting him for 10 years now, Alden Richards is mounting a virtual concert on Dec. 8.

It is not your usual virtual concert he said, noting they have pushed the envelope to create something vastly different from anything seen here thus far.

“Hindi ko ma-describe fully yung concert pero ngayon pa lang I assure viewers na iba talaga ito sa lahat at tiyak magugustuhan talaga nila ang hinanda namin,” he told us in a recent interview.

If Alden sounds quite confident about it, it is because he is fully involved in the concert.

“Nakialam ako sa repertoire, sa segments…Kasi para sa akin kailangan alam mo lahat na mangyayari, at gusto mo dapat ang ginagawa mo. Kasi makikita at mararamdaman ng mga tao if you are just going through the motions e,” he explained.

According to concert director Paolo Valenciano, the concert is quite the feat.

“This is the first of its kind here and as hard as it is to mount it, we are more than happy with what we accomplished. Akala ko nga they (Alden and GMA) would never agree to it, because of its magnitude. And pandemic pa so, nagulat talaga ako when they did,” he shared.

Dubbed “Alden’s Reality (AR),” the concert is touted as a virtual date of sorts that would actually allow fans to interact with Alden using cutting-edge technology.

They are not keen to reveal more than that, eager to heighten fan excitement.

“Basta it’s going to be a different kind of entertainment, a different kind of experience, which I think, would definitely make fans happy,” said Alden.

Tickets to the concert can be purchased by logging on to www.gmanetwork.com/synergy.

comments