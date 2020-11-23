No charges filed vs coach Ayo at DOJ

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JEFFREY DAMICOG

No complaint has been filed against University of Sto. Tomas (UST) basketball coach Aldin Ayo over alleged violations of quarantine measures for holding a training camp in Sorsogon, Department of Justice (DOJ) Sec. Menardo Guevarra said on Monday.

“As far as I know, no sworn complaint in a proper form as required for preliminary investigation has been received by the DOJ,” the secretary said.

Guevarra pointed this amid refusal of University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Executive Director Rebo Saguisag to lift the suspension against Ayo allegedly due to ongoing investigation being conducted by the DOJ, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Commission on Higher Education (CHED) against the coach.

Ayo was suspended by the UAAP back in September for holding a training camp for the UST basketball team in his home province of Sorsogan in alleged violation of quarantine rules.

Guevarra said the DOJ has already received from the CHED report over the investigation conducted on the incident.

“We return the report on the incident to the CHED so that the people interested in pressing charges may bring it to the DOJ in the form of a sworn complaint sufficient to trigger a preliminary investigation,” he said.

Aside from the CHED, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Sorsogon provincial office has also conducted an investigation over the training camp.

But the PNP Sorsogon absolved Ayo and reported that “the actions performed by former UST head coach Aldin V. Ayo is in accordance with the health protocol and guidelines.”

comments