Tapales KOs Sonsona in Gensan showdown

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Former WBO bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales scored a second round knockout win against Eden Sonsona as boxing resumed Saturday at the Sanman Gym in General Santos City.

The win of the 28-year-old Tapales in their eight-rounder super featherweight collision in the event dubbed “The Restart” was his first since losing to Japanese Ryosuke Iwasa last Dec. 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, USA.

Tapales has now improved his record to 34 wins – 17 by knockouts – with three defeats, while Sonsona, a cousin of former WBO super flyweight title holder Marvin Sonsona fell to 36-212.

The boxing event in the region was the first following postponements of various fights because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sanman Boxing Promotions COO JC Manangquil said he is very much satisfied with how they conducted the event under strict health protocols.

“Right now we at Sanman are just happy na mai-balik na ang boxing event sa Pilipinas. Hopefully mas mabigyan pa nga pag-asa kahit papano mga boxers natin dito sa bansa.”

Manangquil said that while it was a big challenge to stage such an event considering the limited sponsorship promoters like them receive, he said he is not having second thoughts to stage another one soon.

“I would probably do another one,” said Manangquil.

It was the second boxing event in the country following the approval by the government through the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) under the Games and Amusements Board, the Philippine Sports Commission and the Department of Health.

Cebu staged a successful four-card last month via the Omega Boxing Promotions that was sanctioned by GAB, while Quibors Boxing Stable has already set Dec. 6 for its event in Cavite.

Other winners in the five-card event in General Santos City are Dave Apolinario, Aston Francis Palicte, Michael Espedes and Joey Canoy – all teammates of Tapales at Sanman boxing stable.

Palicte won via TKO in the third round over Markrey Taday in the bantamweight category, Apolinario defeated Bonjun Loperez in the flyweight class, Casama edged Vergil De Guia in the super featherweight division, and Canoy downed Jovab Lucas also in the flyweight.

