TV5 to unleash more exciting shows

By NEIL RAMOS

More stimulating entertainment awaits viewers as TV5 unleashes more shows to spice evening viewing via Primetime Todo.

It all starts Nov. 23, 9: 30 p.m. with the mysterious drama “Ate Ng Ate Ko,” from Archangel Media in collaboration with Cignal Entertainment.

The show stars Kris Bernal, Isabelle de Leon, Jake Cuenca, Tonton Gutierrez, Joem Bascon, Kim Last, and Phil Noble.

Episodes will air Mondays.

“Ate Ng Ate Ko” is followed on Nov. 24, also at 9: 30 p.m., by Cornerstone Entertainment’s “Stay In Love,” a romantic comedy starring Maris Racal, Ruffa Gutierrez, Bobby Andrews, Pooh, Marc David, and Kokoy de Santos.

It follows the misadventures of a charming, young housemaid.

Succeeding episodes will air Tuesdays.

Making its debut on Nov. 25, also at the same time, is Viva Entertainment’s “Bella Bandida,” a retelling of National Artist Francisco V. Coching’s classic action adventure starring Ryza Cenon.

Episodes of “Bella Bandida” will air Wednesdays.

Next up, on Nov. 26, same time, is “Carpool” a horror series featuring young, upcoming stars Sarah Carlos, Alex Diaz, Kate Lapuz, and Kenneth Medrano.

Subsequent episodes will air Thursdays.

To air starting Nov. 27, at 9: 30 p.m. as well, is “Kagat Ng Dilim,” a horror anthology series showcasing the works of some of today’s hottest directors including Lawrence Fajardo, Richard Somes, Paul Basinillo and Rae Red.

It will star some of Viva Entertainment’s biggest and brightest including Matteo Guidicelli, Cristine Reyes, Maui Taylor, and Ella Cruz.

Episodes will air Fridays.

Note “Ate Ng Ate Ko,” “Stay-in Love” and “Carpool” will have catch-up airings via One Screen on Cignal TV Channel 9 and SatLite Channel 35.

“Bella Bandida,” on the other hand, will also air Fridays via the SARI SARI Channel on Cignal TV Channel 3 and SatLite Channel 30.

Meanwhile, “Kagat ng Dilim” will also air Saturdays via SARI SARI Channel on Cignal TV Channel 3 and SatLite Channel 30.

Users can also access One Screen and SARI SARI through the Cignal Play app.

