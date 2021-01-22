4 kidnappers killed in QC shootout

Four kidnappers were killed in a shootout with cops during a rescue operation for an abducted Chinese national in Quezon City early Friday morning.
The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the incident happened around 12:40 a.m. at a house on Sta. Maria Extension in Barangay Holy Spirit.
The police launched the rescue operation after they received a report that Chinese national, identified as Zhi Fu, was kidnapped in front of UP Town Center by four men aboard a Toyota Vios with plate number XCE 939.
The incident was witnessed by the victim’s fellow Chinese, Li Cheng, who managed to escape from the suspects.
“Thereafter, the kidnappers contacted the family of Zhi Fu and demanded P20 million in exchange of his release,” the police report said, adding that the ransom money was eventually lowered to P5 million.
Members of QCPD’s Anti-Kidnapping Group, Special Operations Unit, and the Holy Spirit Police Station immediately conducted a hot pursuit operation.
Police managed to locate the victim after he sent his exact location to his friend through social media application WeChat.
“The team went immediately to the said address and while the operatives were approaching at the house, the suspects fired their guns which prompted the police operatives to fire back,” the report said.
Police said the rescue team retaliated, killing the four still unidentified kidnappers.
The Philippine National Police believed that the slain kidnappers were “remnants of Waray Waray Group,” a group being hired and employed by syndicates for their kidnapping activities.
The group is also allegedly involved in a series of kidnapping activities in Metro Manila and in Region 4-A.
