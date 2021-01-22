Despite fears of Tokyo Games cancellation, PH bets need to train hard

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Tokyo Olympics bound boxer Irish Magno said that there is nothing she can do except to continue training despite fears that the Games may not take place at all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bilang atleta tuloy lang talaga sa training, hindi ko masyado iniisip yung mga balitang hindi matutuloy. Siguro hanggat walang announcement, tuloy lang kami sa preparation,” said Magno when contacted Friday by Manila Bulletin-Tempo from the ‘bubble’ at Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Magno is with fellow boxers, as well as athletes from taekwondo and karate at the said training facility preparing for various international tournaments that serve as Olympic qualifying meets.

*****

TOKYO DENIES REPORT

TOKYO (AFP) – Japan dismissed a report claiming officials see cancelling the Tokyo Olympics as inevitable on Friday, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he was ”determined” to hold the Games.

Deputy government spokesman Manabu Sakai there was ”no truth” to the report in The Times, which quoted an unnamed ruling coalition source as saying ”the consensus is that it’s too difficult” to hold the Games.

It is the latest article to cast doubt on the Games, which were postponed over the coronavirus last year but have been hit by a surge in cases and plunging public support.

”I am determined to realize a safe and secure Tokyo Games as proof that mankind will have overcome the virus,” Suga insisted on Friday.

Games organizers also said they were ”fully focused on hosting the Games this summer”.

But Sakai said a decision on hosting the Games was looming for Japan, a statement that appeared to deviate from the government’s stated position.

”At some point in time, we will naturally make a decision as to whether to actually hold it,” he said.

*****

Magno and Eumir Marcial earned spots in the Tokyo Olympics via the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held last year in Amman, Jordan.

However, the Games did not push through last July due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials from the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese Olympic Committee reset the Games this coming July.

But the latest development on the health crisis – with Japan’s struggles in controlling the spread with six months to go before the Opening Ceremony – disenchantment is rising rapidly.

Aside from Magno and Marcial, two other Filipinos have already secured spots in the Olympics, EJ Obiena in pole vault (athletics) and gymnast Carlos Yulo.

With the exception of Magno, all three are training abroad.

Marcial is in the US, Obiena is in Italy, while Yulo is in Japan.

There are a few more Tokyo Olympics hopefuls, including Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz of weightlifting who needs to join one more OQT to complete the required six events to advance in the Games.

Another potential Tokyo Olympics bet is Junna Tsukii of karatedo as she continues to train in Japan. In a Tweet via her @junnatsukiiv888 account, she said training is very important in every competition.

“Whether the next tournament is the Olympic qualifying or another tournament, we are preparing for the gold medal,” she said.

Coach Nolito “Boy” Velasco of the boxing national team said that the situation regarding the Tokyo Olympics is painful for the athletes since they’ve been waiting for this competition since last year.

“Siyempre nag-aalala din sila kung matutuloy ba o hindi, kaya nga sabi ko sa mga atleta natin huwag na nila pansinin kung anong mga balita ang lumalabas. Hanggat walang sinasabi na cancel ang laro, tuloy lang kami,” Velasco said.

“Mas mabuti ng preparado kesa sa hindi. Kung hindi, wala tayo magagawa, pero mahirap yung hindi ka preparado tapos tuloy ang Tokyo Olympics. Kaya sa ngayon, doo muna tayo sa tuloy kaya ensayo lang dapat.”

comments