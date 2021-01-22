PBA UPDATE: Justin Chua gets 3-year contract extension

By JONAS TERRADO

Justin Chua may have not won the Most Improved Player award but his performance in the PBA bubble didn’t go unnoticed.

Phoenix Super LPG rewarded the southpaw big man with a three-year contract extension which is indicative of how Chua played a key role in the team’s semifinal run in the PBA Philippine Cup in the Pampanga bubble.

Chua is the latest Phoenix player to get an extension after star forward Calvin Abueva received a three-year deal and backup guard RR Garcia getting a two-year contract.

The former Ateneo big man became one of the biggest revelations of the bubble, averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a league-best 1.6 blocks in 17 games for the Fuel Masters.

His play earned him a nomination for the Most Improved Player honors, but lost to Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s Prince Caperal in the voting.

“I’m so happy for Justin for the player that he has become, and the player that he will be,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson, expressing confidence of Chua’s capability to achieve bigger things moving forward.

“Grateful for the management recognizing Justin’s development not just as a player but also as a person,” added Robinson. “He is now one of the pillars of our team.”

Chua is currently part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool preparing for next month’s final window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, which will also be held in the Pampanga bubble.

He’ll play a key part in Gilas’ bid to formalize its entry in the continental competition when it takes on South Korea twice and Indonesia.

Chua is back in the fold after playing for Gilas in the lone first window match against Indonesia early last year.

PBA DRAFT GETS EXCITING

Jamie Malonzo and Larry Muyang were among the latest group of players to apply for the PBA Rookie Draft set March 14.

Malonzo and Muyang were joined by James Laput, Jun Munzo, David Murrell and Jay Javelosa as the list of applicants grew to 67 with five days left before the deadline.

After playing for Portland State in the US NCAA, Malonzo had a one-and-done stint with La Salle in 2019 before suiting up for Mighty Sports Philippines during last year’s title win in the Dubai Invitational.

Malonzo is being groomed as a potential first round pick in this year’s draft that is expected to be deep with the entry of blue-chippers from the collegiate, regional and 3×3 leagues.

Muyang was one of the main players of Letran’s Cinderella NCAA title run in 2019 while also playing for Petron-Letran in the D-League, San Juan in the MPBL and Pampanga in the NBL.

Laput also played one season for La Salle in 2019 before joining the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3, Munzo and Murrell were teammates at the University of the Philippines while Javelosa was a former national youth player and suited up for Navotas in the MPBL.

Terrafirma holds the No. 1 pick for the third straight year with NorthPort choosing second and NLEX holding the third and fourth selections.

Rain or Shine, Magnolia, Alaska, San Miguel Beer, Meralco, Phoenix Super LPG, TNT and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel round out the first round.

