Expelled NPA member killed in Negros shootout

Anti-kidnapping operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) killed a former communist rebel, who was kicked out of the New People’s Army (NPA) for allegedly molesting a fellow fighter, during an encounter in Bago City in Negros Occidental.

PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas said Emmanuel Dequilla Sampani turned into a hitman in Negros Occidental and nearby areas when he was expelled by his NPA companions.

At around 10 p.m. on Friday, AKG operatives was informed of his location and immediately went to Barangay Dulao to serve the arrest warrant against him. But he allegedly shot it out with the policemen.

At the time of the shootout, Sampani was carrying three handguns when he engaged with lawmen. “All firearms as well a handheld radio, a mobile phone and a wallet containing various IDs were recovered at the scene,” said Sinas. Based on PNP records, Sampani was a member of the NPA Narciso Antaso Aramil Command (NAAC) operating in Rizal Province. He was transferred to Quezon province to evade arrest when the court issued an arrest order against him.

“However, he was banished by CPP-NPA for sexual offense on a certain Ka Venus,” said Sinas. He had since returned to Negros where he linked up with a gun-for-hire group and engaged in hit jobs, gun running, and land grabbing activities. (Aaron Recuenco)

