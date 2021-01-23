Fair weather ahead – PAGASA

By ALEXANDRIA DENNISE SAN JUAN

Fair weather will prevail over most parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, this weekend as the northeast monsoon and the tail-end of a frontal system currently affecting the country are weakening.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Weather Specialist Ezra Bulquerin said Saturday that most parts of the country will experience fair weather in the coming days.

Although the tail-end of a frontal system or “shear line” is weakening, Bulquerin said that it will still affect the eastern section of Northern Luzon, particularly Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos region.

Bulquerin said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over these areas due to the shear line which could also bring possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains.

According to PAGASA, the tail-end of a frontal system is the boundary of two air masses with high temperature differences where thick clouds form, causing rains with thunderstorms on its path.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) spotted 185 kilometers west-northwest of Dagupan City in Pangasinan before dawn Saturday.

The State weather bureau said the LPA still has a slim chance to develop into a tropical cyclone and is no longer affecting the country.

No weather disturbance is also expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility within the next three days, PAGASA added.

