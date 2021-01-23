NPA rebel killed in Agusan clash

BUTUAN CITY – A New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed while several others were wounded in a fierce gunbattle with soldiers in Barangay Segunda, Esperanzan, Agusan del Sur last Wednesday.

Civil Military Operations (CMO) Officer Lt. Cecille C. Tappa of the 26th Infantry Battalion (26th IB) said two high-powered firearms, an M16 with an M203 grenade launcher, four M203 ammunition, three long magazines, assorted live ammunition, subversive documents, and personal belongings were recovered by troops of the 26th IB after the encounter with about 20 heavily armed NPA while conducting combat operations in Barangay Segunda .

The identity of the slain rebel was not immediately known but he was believed to be a member of RSDG COMPAQ of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC).

“His fellow wounded NPA comrades abandoned his body while withdrawing from the encounter site. The cadaver was turned over to the Municipal Police Station (MPS) of Esperanza for proper disposition,” the 26th IB CMO officer said.

The encounter erupted 2 p.m. and the firefight lasted for 20 minutes.

“The 26th IB conducted focused military operations (FMO) in the area as a response to the reports of some concerned citizens that members of the NPA were seen roaming in the area and were planning to conduct atrocities against the government,” Tappa added. (Mike Crismundo)

