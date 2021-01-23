SBP unfazed over lack of PBA cagers in bubble

By JONAS TERRADO

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is refusing to dwell on the lack of PBA players taking part in Gilas Pilipinas’ preparation for next month’s final window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Only six PBA players are taking part in the ongoing training bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, but SBP Special Assistant to the President Ryan Gregorio said he would rather discuss those who accepted the call to suit up for continental qualifiers in Pampanga.

“Let us not discuss the players who are not in the bubble, but rather let us talk about the players who are in the bubble and making huge sacrifices, personally, so that they can serve our flag and country,” Gregorio told former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala during Eala’s program “Power and Play.”

Kiefer Ravena, RR Pogoy, Troy Rosario, CJ Perez, Justin Chua, and Raul Soyud were the PBA cagers inside the Inspire facility after several players who are on Gilas’ wishlist opted out due to injuries and personal reasons.

The six are teaming up with Gilas Cadets and amateurs Isaac Go, Dwight Ramos, Will Navarro, and Juan Gomez de Liano as they look to formalize the country’s entry in the continental tourney during the final window slated Feb. 17 to 22 at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

Gilas will also be joined by 7’3” youngster Kai Sotto, who will skip the early part of the G-League Ignite’s campaign in the NBA G-League bubble in Orlando to don the national colors.

“We have to understand that when you get invited, it is purely voluntary in nature. Meaning, if you have reasons we’re not gonna dive into it, we’re not gonna analyze too much and we’re gonna move forward right away,” said Gregorio.

“All reasons presented to us were pretty much acceptable, meaning some of them we’re stuck in the US, the others are nursing injuries and others have medical emergencies,” added Gregorio, also saying that Gilas Program Director Tab Baldwin already has plans until the country’s hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Currently with a perfect 3-0 record in Group A of the qualifiers, Gilas will take on South Korea twice on Feb. 18 and 22 while sandwiched in those games is a Feb. 20 encounter with Indonesia.

Gilas will once again have PBA players for the qualifiers after an all-amateur squad routed Thailand twice in the November window in Bahrain.

