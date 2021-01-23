They set out to seize Him
GOSPEL: Mk 3:20-21
Jesus came with his disciples into the house. Again the crowd gathered, making it impossible for them even to eat. When his relatives heard of this they set out to seize him, for they said, “He is out of his mind.”
In the synagogue in Nazareth where Jesus grew up, Jesus declares, “A prophet is not without honor except in his native place and among his own kin and in his own house” (Mk 6:4). Jesus’ kin would be his blood relatives or cousins. Seeing Jesus growing as an ordinary boy and young man, the neighbors wonder where he got his wisdom and power to do mighty deeds. These are evident to them, but they show lack of faith in him, so Jesus is not able or willing to perform many mighty deeds there.
Before this incident, Jesus had the same experience among his own.
His “relatives” (Greek hoi par’ auto, literally “those belonging to him”) think he is out of his mind. This has to do not just with his not having time for himself, his failure to eat and sleep, but with his choice of life. Jesus’ family expects him to live in Nazareth and to carry on Joseph’s occupation as a carpenter, to marry and to raise a family. But Jesus prefers to be a “marginal Jew” – to live as an itinerant preacher, and make other people his “family,” even those of dubious character. His zeal for his mission makes people close to him question his very sanity.
