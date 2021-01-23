Woman wanted in China uses fake PH passport

  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives have arrested a Chinese national who allegedly misrepresented herself as a Filipino.

    BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said Li Xinlei, 51, was apprehended inside the Pasay City Hall compound by members of the BI’s intelligence division (ID), where she is scheduled to attend a hearing on a separate case.

    According to ID chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr., Li is a fugitive from justice, subject of an arrest warrant in China for economic crimes.

    “When our agents arrested her, she was unable to show proper documentation and misrepresented herself as a Filipino using a fraudulently acquired Philippine passport,” said Manahan.

    “This is a significant arrest for the BI as Li is included in the list of wanted criminals sought by the Chinese government,” Manahan said. (Jun Ramirez)

     

