  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Entertainment » JM, nasaktan

    JM, nasaktan

    January 24, 2021 | Filed under: Entertainment | Posted by:

     

    BY NEIL RAMOS

     

     

    JM de Guzman

    JM de Guzman

    Things got a tad out of hand for JM de Guzman, recently.

    The actor was hurt shooting a scene for an upcoming ABS-CBN series.

    Taking to Instagram, JM shared a short clip showing a deep cut on his forehead.

    “This is entertainment… but the hazards are real,” he said.

    He went on to use as hashtag the title of the series “Init sa Magdamag.” JM didn’t add details but his co-star in the series, Yam Concepcion, also shared a video of her on her Instagram page, apologizing to JM.

    She wrote: “Sorrrrrrryyyy m !!!!!!” The whole cast is under locked-in taping in Tanay, Rizal.

    comments