JM, nasaktan

Things got a tad out of hand for JM de Guzman, recently.
The actor was hurt shooting a scene for an upcoming ABS-CBN series.
Taking to Instagram, JM shared a short clip showing a deep cut on his forehead.
“This is entertainment… but the hazards are real,” he said.
He went on to use as hashtag the title of the series “Init sa Magdamag.” JM didn’t add details but his co-star in the series, Yam Concepcion, also shared a video of her on her Instagram page, apologizing to JM.
She wrote: “Sorrrrrrryyyy m !!!!!!” The whole cast is under locked-in taping in Tanay, Rizal.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone