BY NESTOR CUARTERO
SERENADE SONG: A serenade song in the time of pandemic?
Yes, what better way to sing the blues, and this virus, away than by crooning your way into the heart of your irog or sinta?
Charismatic actor-singer Vance Larena does just that with a new ‘kilig’-filled track under Star Pop, “Panghabang-Baby.”
Vance promises to make listeners go head over heels in love with its sweet lyrics (by Nino Carlo J. Reyes) and soothing melody (by Philip Thomas Vinoya).
VANCE Larena
He describes the single as “heart-melting.”
Vance released his debut single under Star Pop in March 2020 titled “Tama,” about how important trust is between lovers in times when their loyalty is challenged.
Listen to “Panghabang-Baby” on Star Music’s YouTube channel and on various digital music streaming services.
CAREER TURNS: Vance broke into the scene as one of the
leads in musical-drama, “Bakwit Boys.” He later clinched a breakout role in the Netflix project “Dead Kids.”
The young actor, a Law school dropout from San Beda, is also set to co-star in two Upstream films, Eric Matti’s horror thriller “Rabid” and “A Girl and a Guy,” an unusual millennial love story.
Vance’s other film credits include “So Connected,” “Spirit Of The Glass 2,” “Sundance Shorts,” “Bar Boys,” and “Liway.”
A veteran theater actor, he has done zarzuelas and musical plays under his mother company, Stagers Philippines. He currently stars as Sgt. Jake Peralta in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”
