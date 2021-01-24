Rocco Nacino, kinasal na!
BY RUEL J. MENDOZA
Kinasal sa isang private ceremony sina Rocco Nacino and professional volleyball player Melissa Gohing last Jan. 21.
Kakaiba ito dahil ginanap sa Pier 13 in South Harbor, Manila.
ROCCO Nacino and Melissa Gohing (FB)
Ito ay dahil gusto raw ihonor ni Rocco ang pagiging miyembro niya sa Philippine Navy Reserve Command and Naval Special Operations Group (NAVSOG).
Si Rocco ay graduate ng Basic Civilian Military Training noong 2019.
After completing 15 sessions of training and lectures to become a fully-fledged navy reservist, he took his oath as a Petty Officer (PO) 3rd Class with the Philippine Navy a month after.
Ang nagkasal kay Rocco at Melissa ay isang military chaplain at sa isang naval warship na BRP Tarlac LD602 naganap ang ceremony.
Only their families at ilang navy officers ang um-attend sa kasalan dahil sa health and safety protocols.
Via Zoom video conference na lang nakapanood ang mga kaibigan nila.
comments