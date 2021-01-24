Too big?
BY NEIL RAMOS
Pia Wurtzbach (FB)
Many admire former Miss Universe titleholder Pia Wurtzbach for being witty, bubbly, beautiful.
Then there are those who adore her for her curves.
But did you know she once considered breast reduction?
Apparently, she was too self-conscious of her breasts.
Pia revealed this herself in a “True or False” Q&A session on Instagram, recently.
A fan asked if she ever thought about undergoing breast reduction procedure and she said yes.
“There was a time when I was much younger na I was thinking about it. But then hindi ko siya tinuloy kasi nalaman ko na malaki iyong mga scars na maiiwan niya, so buti na lang.”
In the text that accompanied the video, Pia encouraged her fans to appreciate what Mother Nature gave them.
She urged: “Be confident with your bodies! I’m glad I didn’t let my insecurities get to me.”
We are too.
