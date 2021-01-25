Papal Awardees
BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
Leslie Ann G. Aquino wrote in TEMPO that Nova Villa has been honored with a Papal Award. Pro Ecclesia et Pro Pontifice. It’s the highest award the Catholic Church gives to lay people.
A few years back, Ai-Ai de las Alas was also given the Papal Award.
Two others from showbiz – this time gentle men – were also conferred the Papal Award. They are Danny Dolor and Ryan Cayabyab.
RYAN Cayabyab and Danny Dolor
Danny is primarily a businessman and cultural advocate…and film aficionado. He published two books on cinema, among others: “The Golden Years: Memorable Tagalog Movie Ads 1946-1956” and “A Tribute to the Movie Queen: Carmen Rosales, Ang Tangi Kong PagIbig” by Manny B. Fernandez.
He is recipient of two FAMAS Awards: Dr. Jose R. Perez Memorial Award and Arturo Padua Presidential Award. Years back, he produced a movie, “Canday,” topbilled by Sheryl Cruz.
Last year, Danny was honored with a Gawad CCP.
Ryan is a National Artist and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee.
His compositions were used as theme song of movies. Early in his career, he was the musical director of Cocoy Laurel’s movies and concerts.
Nova, Ai-Ai, Danny, and Ryan received the Papal Awards for their works and contributions to the Catholic Church.
