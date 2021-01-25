Priest gunned down in Bukidnon
BY AARON RECUENCO
A 42-year-old priest was shot dead Sunday night by unidentified gunmen a few meters away from the Carmelite Monastery in Malaybalay City in Bukidnon, police said on Monday.
The victim was identified as Father Rene Bayang Regalado who lived at the Bishop’s house in Barangay 9 in Malaybalay City.
Lt. Col. Jerry Tambis, director of the Malaybalay City police, said that the body of Regalado was found at the edge of a private road a few meters away from the monastery more than two hours after five gunshots were heard in the area. He suffered bullet wounds in the head.
A separate police report stated that Regalado was mauled before he was shot as indicated by a bruise on the left eye. A white shoe lace was also seen tied on his left hand.
Tambis confirmed that a .45-caliber pistol was found at the back of his head, apparently placed by the gunmen after he was shot.
“It is not clear if he owns the gun or the suspects just leave the gun in the area,” said Tambis.
Tambis said a burst of gunfire was reportedly heard at around 7:30 p.m. in the area, but the priest was only discovered when a policeman and his cousin passed by the area on their way home. The victim’s car was parked three meters away from his body.
Initial investigation revealed that Regalado went to the Diocesan Formation Center at Barangay 10, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon at around 2 p.m. He was last seen alive in the area at around 7 p.m.
According to Tambis, Regalado had been receiving death threats before he was gunned down. Police are still conducting investigation to determine the reason behind the death threats. (Aaron Recuenco)
comments