Eala pummels foe to reach quarters in Spain tilt

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Teen wonder Alex Eala continued her rampage in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour after cruising into the quarterfinals of the W15 Manacor event in Spain Thursday night.

Still basking in the glory of her three-set upset victory over second seed Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden in the opening round, the 15-year-old Eala wasted no time in disposing of Spaniard Alba Carrillo Marin, 6-2, 6-3, in this $15,000 tournament.

The PH bet banked on her strong baseline game, needing only one hour and 23 minutes to dominate her 24-year-old opponent.

Down 2-1 in the second set, Eala rose to the challenge by dominating the next three games to take a 4-2 lead.

Carillo Marin held her serve in the seventh game, but it turned out to be her last stand as Eala regained her rhythm en route to the victory.

Eala next faces seventh seed Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland, who edged Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.

In-Albon, 21, is currently ranked 432 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) with seven singles titles including a $25,000 tournament in Setubal, Portugal in 2019.

Eala is gunning for back-to-back women’s crowns after capturing her first pro title in the first leg of this tournament over the weekend.

