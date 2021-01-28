Mayor Sara warns public vs fund-raising for presidential race

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio warned the public on Thursday against unscrupulous groups who are soliciting money from different individuals allegedly to raise campaign funds for the presidential race next year.
In a video message released by the City Information Office on Thursday, Carpio said it has come to her attention that certain individuals are initiating funding-raising activities to collect cash from people, including businessmen.
Carpio said she did not authorize these activities and asked the people to immediately report these illegal activities to authorities.
“Do not believe them and do not give money. This is a scam. The funds that they will collect from the fundraising will be used to serve the personal interest of the people who are behind this,” she said.
The feisty mayor, daughter of President Duterte with ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, earlier dismissed rumors that she is gunning for the country’s highest post in 2022.
Carpio served as vice mayor from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 until 2013, elected mayor again in 2016 when her father ran for president, and re-elected in 2019.
Carpio topped the Pulse Asia survey on presidential preference of the Filipinos administered from November 23 to December 2, 2020.
Carpio was followed by former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Senator Grace Po, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno, and Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone