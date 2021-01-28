‘PBABIZ’: Board OKs special rookie draft for Gilas

By JONAS TERRADO

The PBA Board of Governors gave the green light Thursday for the staging of another special round for Gilas Pilipinas players in the annual Rookie Draft slated March 14.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio, who attended the afternoon meeting at the PBA Office in Libis as team governor of Meralco, welcomed the league’s approval for the special draft which allows Gilas to tap prospective players for its long-term program.

Panlilio said the Gilas coaching staff will be given the opportunity to look at the list of a record 97 applicants that can be tapped for the program.

“We asked the board to give us just a few days to take a look at the list and revert back to the PBA through the commissioner (Willie Marcial) on the list of players that we will be looking at to add to the Gilas pool,” Panlilio said in a virtual press conference following the league’s first board meeting for the calendar year.

“Definitely, we will look at players and choose from the existing draft who are qualified for the national team,” added Panlilio, who was joined by Marcial and Alaska team governor Dickie Bachmann in the 40-minute presscon.

Talks of a Gilas draft gained traction over the past few days after Ateneo’s Will Navarro, University of the Philippines’ Jaydee Tungcab and San Beda’s Calvin Oftana submitted their applications for the proceedings.

Tungcab is a regular part of the Gilas pool while Navarro and Oftana played during the twin victories over Thailand in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers last November in Bahrain.

The setup will be similar to the Gilas draft held in 2019 when Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi and brothers Matt and Mike Nieto were selected by five teams prior to the regular draft.

All five are still part of the pool, with the SBP having the option to release them to the teams that drafted.

A regular draft will follow the proceedings, with Terrafirma picking first followed by NorthPort and NLEX selecting third and fourth.

Completing the order are Rain or Shine, Magnolia, Alaska, San Miguel Beer, Meralco, Phoenix Super LPG, NorthPort (from TNT) and Philippine Cup champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

Marcial said that the board will determine if the same order will be followed in the Gilas draft, since NLEX, for example, got the third pick of the regular draft from Blackwater as part of a three-team that sent Poy Erram to TNT in Feb. 2020.

DEADLINE FIL-FOREIGNERS EXTENDED

Meantime, the PBA will allow Fil-foreign applicants until March 5 to complete necessary requirements in order to be eligible for the annual Rookie Draft.

Marcial said the decision came after the league’s Board of Governors took into consideration to difficulty of several Fil-foreigners in securing proper documents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcial, however, clarified that only those who beat Wednesday’s deadline are allowed in the extension.

“May mga nabalitaan ako na porket nasa US sila at nakapunta dito dahil nagka-COVID at nag-pasko at pati na rin sa mga sulat galing sa inyo (media) kaya nag-request ako sa mga governors na i-extend hanggang March 5 ,” said Marcial. Eighteen out of the 31 players, Marcial said, will need to process a certification from the Bureau of Immigration and an affirmation from the Department of Justice in order to be eligible for the draft.

The most prominent is point guard Jason Brickman, who many see as one of the best players in the draft.

Brickman’s agent Charlie Dy said earlier this month that the former ASEAN Basketball League star may not be able to complete the requirements by the time the deadline passes due to difficulty securing the BI and DOJ documents.

It’s also the same case for Dy’s other clients, namely Brandon Rosser and Jeremiah Gray.

ALTAMIRANO NAMED

3X3 TOURNAMENT DIRECTOR

Former Chooks-to-Go 3×3 commissioner Eric Altamirano was formally tapped as tournament director of the PBA’s own 3×3 tournament which starts this year.

Alaska team governor Dickie Bachmann, who chairs the PBA 3×3 committee, bared that he and Altamirano are scheduled to meet next week to begin crafting plans for the new competition which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Altamirano’s appointment came months after stepping down as founding commissioner of the two-year-old Chooks 3×3 league.

He will join the committee that includes team governors Raymond Zorrilla of Phoenix Super LPG and Erick Arejola of NorthPort, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas 3×3 program director Ronnie Magsanoc and PBA technical official Joey Guanio.

“Basically for me, it’s a no-brainer,” sajd Bachmann in a virtual press conference following Thursday’s Board of Governors meeting at the PBA Office in Libis.

SUPER LEAGUE PARTICIPATION PUT ON HOLD

The PBA said that its participation in the East Asia Super League will depend on the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Marcial said the league is not closing its doors on the EASL despite putting on hold plans to participate in the new continental competition featuring top teams from China, South Korea and Japan.

“Hinihintay natin ang vaccine kaya naka-hold muna yung position to join the EASL. Pag nandyan na ang vaccine, mag-uusap ulit kami,” Marcial.

“Pero hindi namin kinoclose ang EASL,” added Marcial.

The EASL is hoping to get the ball rolling in October with a home-and-away group stage format that culminates with a Final Four and a championship game in February.

EASL CEO Matt Beyer said he had already secured the commitments of Japan’s B.League and South Korea’s KBL to send their top teams.

