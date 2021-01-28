SPORTS IN BRIEFS: Heroes beat Cobras

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Heroes beat Cobras

The Laguna Heroes, led by Grandmaster Rogelio Barcenilla Jr., scored an impressive 14-7 win over the Antipolo Cobras in the the All Filipino Conference Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wednesday in an online tournament using the lichess platform.

Barcenilla Jr. toppled Jose “Jojo” Aquino Jr. in both blitz and rapid in the top board to help the Laguna Heroes secure their fifth victory against two losses.

Also winning for the Heroes were GM John Paul Gomez and Kimuel Aaron Lorenzo, scoring two points each while FIDE Masters Austin Jacob Literatus and Jose Efren Bagamasbad produced 1.5 points for the team which earlier beat the Pasig Kings Pirates, 12-9.

United City faces rough sailing

Philippines Football League (PFL) champion United City will be in for some tough competition when it becomes the first Filipino club to compete in the group stage of the AFC Champions League which starts in April.

United City on Wednesday was drawn in Group I of the East Asia zone along with Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale, Chinese Super League powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande and the winner of the playoff between Daegu of South Korea and Chiangrai United of Thailand.

UCFC will play in the group stage by virtue of winning the PFL crown last November after the Philippines was assured of one direct slot for the Champions League which expanded to 40 teams.

The previous three editions saw Global and later Ceres play in the qualifying stages of the Champions League. (Jonas Terrado)

POC recognizes new volley group

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has granted provisional recognition to the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc (PNVFI) as the national association of the sport.

Majority of national sports association heads who attended Wednesday’s General Assembly voted to recognize PNVFI while withdrawing their recognition to Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. and Philippine Volleyball Federation.

The newly formed association, however, must register first to the Securities and Exchanges Commission to be officially recognized.

The POC supervised the election on Monday that saw Ramon “Tats” Suzara emerging as president.

Stakeholders from the LVPI, PVF, UAAP, NCAA, Philippine Superliga, Premier Volleyball League, and Beach Volleyball Republic participated in the proceeding as mandated by FIVB.

The election would pave the way to securing recognition from the FIVB.

The FIVB decision will be known during the World Volleyball Congress on Feb. 5 to 7. (Kristel Satumbaga)

comments