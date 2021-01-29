NTF rejects Magalong’s resignation
BY ARGYLL GEDUCOS
The National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 turned down the resignation of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as the government’s contact tracing czar despite the controversial party hosted by a celebrity in his city.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement that Magalong has tendered his resignation after drawing flak for his and his wife’s attendance at the party hosted by eventologist Tim Yap.
However, the Palace official said that the NTF rejected the resignation of the Baguio City mayor.
“We confirm that Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong tendered his resignation as the government’s Tracing Czar,” he said.
“Mayor Magalong’s resignation, however, has not been accepted. He continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of the leadership of the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19,” he added.
Roque on Thursday said that President Duterte has full trust and confidence in Magalong that the latter will implement the law.
“Buo po ang tiwala ni Presidente kay Mayor Magalong, buo po ang kanyang respeto kay Mayor Magalong,” he said.
“When he (Magalong) says the law will be implemented, we trust that Mayor Magalong will implement the law,” he added.
Magalong said he and his wife attended the party to express his gratitude to Yap for promoting Baguio City as a safe tourist destination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Roque, he was not sure if Magalong was personally liable for the quarantine violations.
“Mere attendance is not actionable. Siya ba ay nag-observe ng social distancing, siya ba ay naka-mask. Kung ganoon naman, wala siyang liability,” he said.
“I have not seen him in any photo indicating that he did not observe social distancing or he was not wearing a mask. So he personally may not have liability but he has said that there are lapses,” he added. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)
