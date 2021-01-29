Presentation of PH Sports Hall of Fame nominees slated

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUTCH RAMIREZ

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Nominations for the fourth enshrinement of the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame (PSHOF) closes on Sunday and the committee members are expected to buckle down to work on the final selection.

“We have already received additional nominations since the extension of submissions, and we are expecting for more as we near the deadline,” said PSHOF 2020 Selection Committee chairperson and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez.

The sports agency chief is set to meet the Selection Committee members – Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham Mitra, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Secretary-General Atty. Edwin Gastanes, Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines Secretary-General Atty. Avelino Sumagui, University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Executive Director Atty. Rene Saguisag Jr., and Philippine Olympians Association President Akiko Thomson Guevara – on February 11, for the presentation of nominees.

Previously, the selection committee adopted a resolution approving the automatic nomination of Olympic medalists, and the possibility of hosting the awarding on a virtual platform, with the current restrictions placed on mass gatherings.

Among the past recipients of the award were Asia’s First Chess Grandmaster Eugene Torre, Asia’s Fastest Woman Lydia de Vega, Bowling World champions Rafael “Paeng” Nepomuceno and Olivia “Bong” Coo, and Filipino Boxing legend Gabriel “Flash” Elorde.

Ramirez also named members of the Review Committee, who are tasked to thoroughly evaluate and shortlist the nominations, before the decision of the Selection Committee.

They are Joaquin Henson of Philippine Star, Eduardo Andaya of Peoples Tonight, Lorenzo Lomibao Jr. of Business Mirror, Eriberto Talao of Manila Bulletin, Eduardo Catacutan Jr. of Spin.ph, Jose Antonio of People’s Journal, Reynaldo Bancod of Daily Tribune, and Prof. Theresa Jazmines of UP College of Mass Communication.

“We asked for the expertise of our notable sports media friends to form the review and evaluation committee, for they are the timekeepers of Philippine sports, and have covered the many great achievements of our Filipino athletes,” added Ramirez.

By virtue of Republic Act No. 8757 or the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame Act, the highest sports award-giving body has enshrined Filipino athletes, coaches, and trainers who made valuable contributions in Philippine sports since its first induction in 2010.

comments