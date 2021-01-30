GMA Regional TV launches pioneering ‘Balitang Bicolandia’

From the producers of the country’s award-winning and top local news programs, GMA Regional TV (RTV), comes the newest flagship local weekday newscast in Bicol—GMA Regional TV “Balitang Bicolandia.”

Airing from Monday to Friday at 5 p.m. beginning Feb. 1, the Kapuso pioneering unified weekday newscast brings viewers in Bicolandia the latest news and information produced by Bicolanos for the Bicolanos.

“Balitang Bicolandia” is anchored by Rhayne Palino, Jessie Cruzat, and Katherine Henry. They will be joined by Naga-based regional correspondent Charmaine Ragiles and a wide network of stringers all over the Bicol region.

GMA Regional TV ‘Balitang Bicolandia’ anchors (L-R) Katherine Henry, Rhayne Palino, and Jessie Cruz

Rhayne Palino has covered typhoons and other major calamities in Bicol for GMA Regional TV Weekend News, GMA RTV’s national newscast which recently received a Special Citation for Best News Program at the 42nd Catholic Mass Media Awards. A proud Bicolana, Palino has honed her skills as a broadcast journalist, sharing stories of Bicolanos’ resilience and rich culture at the local and national levels throughout the years.

Tri-media personality Jessie Cruzat, on the other hand, started his career in broadcast journalism as a radio field news reporter and host in the Bicol region. Learning from the best media practitioners, Cruzat has developed his craft as an effective content creator, writer, and communicator—skills he brings with him as he co-anchors Balitang Bicolandia.

With her passion in storytelling, beauty queen turned broadcast journalist Katherine Henry joins the pioneering newscast as co-anchor and regional correspondent. She started her career as a travel show host, and a TV segment producer. Hailing from Iriga City, the former Miss Bicolandia and Miss Kaogma is also a tourism advocate and is currently a Marine reservist.

Meanwhile, seasoned media practitioner Charmaine Ragiles takes on a new challenge as Balitang Bicolandia’s regional correspondent. Ragiles, who started as a writer and a correspondent for radio, is set to deliver the biggest news straight from Naga City.

“After almost two years of preparation, we are more than honored to launch our flagship local newscast in Bicol, ‘GMA Regional TV Balitang Bicolandia,” shared GMA Regional TV and Synergy First Vice President and Head Oliver Victor Amoroso.

“Through the years, GMA RTV has been with our viewers in the regions, delivering local news from various parts of the country including key cities and provinces in the Bicol region. With the launch of Balitang Bicolandia, we are taking another step in carrying out our #LocalNewsMatters campaign. With this unified weekday newscast in Bicolandia, we hope that we can further provide Serbisyong Totoo to more viewers and communities in the Bicol region,” he added.

GMA Regional TV Balitang Bicolandia is the sixth flagship newscast from GMA RTV following the successful launches of local newscasts GMA Regional TV Balitang Amianan (North Central Luzon), GMA Regional TV Balitang Bisdak (Central and Eastern Visayas), GMA Regional TV One Western Visayas (Western Visayas), GMA Regional TV One Mindanao (North, Central, South Central, and Southern Mindanao), and its flagship national newscast GMA Regional TV Weekend News.

In 2020, GMA RTV’s local newscasts and regional morning shows recorded a combined reach of about 64 percent of all TV households throughout the country, with an estimated total of 46.8 million viewers, based on Nielsen PH’s TV Audience Measurement’s Total Philippines data (January to December 2020).

Catch “GMA Regional TV Balitang Bicolandia” weekdays at 5 p.m. via GMA TV-7 Naga, GMA TV-12 Legazpi, GMA TV-2 Sorsogon, GMA TV-8 Daet, GMA TV-13 Catanduanes, and GMA TV-7 Masbate.

